The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Chris Schwedtmann is producing a documentary about African American churches

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published April 21, 2025 at 8:50 AM CDT
Chris Schwedtmann
1 of 1  — Chris Schwedtmann.jpg
Chris Schwedtmann

Filmmaker Chris Schwedtmann is working with Second Baptist Church and Love Columbia, a local non-profit, to produce a documentary about eight foundational African American churches in the Columbia/Boone County area. (Two of these churches started before the end of the Civil War!) Chris says he's in need of more funding and resources in order to complete the project. April 21, 2025

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
