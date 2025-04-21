The Daily Blend w/ AC: Chris Schwedtmann is producing a documentary about African American churches
Chris Schwedtmann
Filmmaker Chris Schwedtmann is working with Second Baptist Church and Love Columbia, a local non-profit, to produce a documentary about eight foundational African American churches in the Columbia/Boone County area. (Two of these churches started before the end of the Civil War!) Chris says he's in need of more funding and resources in order to complete the project. April 21, 2025