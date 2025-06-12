© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Dr. Brandon V. Riley, "Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published June 12, 2025 at 8:50 AM CDT
Dr. Brandon V. Riley
1 of 1  — Dr. Brandon V. Riley.jpg
Dr. Brandon V. Riley

'Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery' features five actors playing 30+ different roles. Newly-minted with a PhD in theatre and performance studies, Dr. Brandon V. Riley joins us to talk about this satirical take on the classic Sherlock Holmes story, opening June 18 inside Studio 4 on the MU campus. "It'll give you the murder mystery that you're wanting, but also we're there to have a good time." June 12, 2025

Tags
The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanBrandon RileyMU Theatre Department
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
