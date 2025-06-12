The Daily Blend w/ AC: Dr. Brandon V. Riley, "Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery"

'Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery' features five actors playing 30+ different roles. Newly-minted with a PhD in theatre and performance studies, Dr. Brandon V. Riley joins us to talk about this satirical take on the classic Sherlock Holmes story, opening June 18 inside Studio 4 on the MU campus. "It'll give you the murder mystery that you're wanting, but also we're there to have a good time." June 12, 2025