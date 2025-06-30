© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Steve Schnarr and Scott Swafford, "20th Annual MR340"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published June 30, 2025 at 8:50 AM CDT
Steve Schnarr and Scott Swafford
Steve Schnarr and Scott Swafford

If you're anything like Scott Mansker, you too think of the Missouri River as an underutilized "adventure playground." 20 years ago, Scott founded MR340 - a 340-mile, non-stop paddling race - to take advantage of the nation's longest river while also raising money for Missouri River Relief. On today's show, meet past participant, Scott Swafford, and race director, Steve Schnarr. June 30, 2025

The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanScott SwaffordSteve SchnarrMissouri River Reliefmr340
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
