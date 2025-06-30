The Daily Blend w/ AC: Steve Schnarr and Scott Swafford, "20th Annual MR340"

If you're anything like Scott Mansker, you too think of the Missouri River as an underutilized "adventure playground." 20 years ago, Scott founded MR340 - a 340-mile, non-stop paddling race - to take advantage of the nation's longest river while also raising money for Missouri River Relief. On today's show, meet past participant, Scott Swafford, and race director, Steve Schnarr. June 30, 2025