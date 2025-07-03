The Daily Blend w/ AC: Carolyn Amparan, Solarize Columbia, "Launch Event"
Carolyn Amparan
Solarize Columbia came about through local non-profit sponsors and the City of Columbia Office of Sustainability. Carolyn Amparan, steering committee member, says the program aims to make solar and battery storage more accessible by providing discounted pricing and financing options, and by using a vetted installer. Find out more about an upcoming launch event on today's show! July 3, 2025