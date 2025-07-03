© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Carolyn Amparan, Solarize Columbia, "Launch Event"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published July 3, 2025 at 8:50 AM CDT
Carolyn Amparan
Carolyn Amparan

Solarize Columbia came about through local non-profit sponsors and the City of Columbia Office of Sustainability. Carolyn Amparan, steering committee member, says the program aims to make solar and battery storage more accessible by providing discounted pricing and financing options, and by using a vetted installer. Find out more about an upcoming launch event on today's show! July 3, 2025

The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanCarolyn AmparanSolarize ColumbiaOffice of Sustainability
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
