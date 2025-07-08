The Daily Blend w/ AC: Betsy Knabe Roe & Donald Quist, PhD, "Echoes of Missouri at Montminy Gallery"

'Echoes of Missouri' is on display now through August 2nd at The Montminy Gallery in Columbia. The exhibition explores African-American art, music, performance, culture, and history, with a focus on the legacy of John William "Blind" Boone. Donald Quist, PhD, says, "this feels like a celebration... It's been lovely to see these crossovers between these different types of artistry - rappers and poets and fine artists and painters all in this one place. It's been special." July 8, 2025