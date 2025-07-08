The Daily Blend w/ AC: Betsy Knabe Roe & Donald Quist, PhD, "Echoes of Missouri at Montminy Gallery"
Betsy Knabe Roe and Donald Quist, PhD
'Echoes of Missouri' is on display now through August 2nd at The Montminy Gallery in Columbia. The exhibition explores African-American art, music, performance, culture, and history, with a focus on the legacy of John William "Blind" Boone. Donald Quist, PhD, says, "this feels like a celebration... It's been lovely to see these crossovers between these different types of artistry - rappers and poets and fine artists and painters all in this one place. It's been special." July 8, 2025