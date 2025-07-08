© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Betsy Knabe Roe & Donald Quist, PhD, "Echoes of Missouri at Montminy Gallery"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published July 8, 2025 at 8:50 AM CDT
Betsy Knabe Roe and Donald Quist, PhD
Betsy Knabe Roe and Donald Quist, PhD

'Echoes of Missouri' is on display now through August 2nd at The Montminy Gallery in Columbia. The exhibition explores African-American art, music, performance, culture, and history, with a focus on the legacy of John William "Blind" Boone. Donald Quist, PhD, says, "this feels like a celebration... It's been lovely to see these crossovers between these different types of artistry - rappers and poets and fine artists and painters all in this one place. It's been special." July 8, 2025

The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanBetsy Knabe RoeDonald Quist, PhDMontminy Art GalleryBoone County History and Culture Center
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
