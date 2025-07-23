© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
The Daily Blend w/ AC: Author Charlotte Brumfield, "Olive You!"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published July 23, 2025 at 8:50 AM CDT
Teacher/author Charlotte Brumfield wrote "Olive You!" in part to address the need she saw for more educational resources for young students, particularly in the areas of language, vocabulary, and following directions. Charlotte tells us she incorporated personal touches, like her family's love of pickled foods, as well as professional elements from her work in deaf education, in the story. July 23, 2025

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
