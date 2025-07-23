The Daily Blend w/ AC: Author Charlotte Brumfield, "Olive You!"
Charlotte Brumfield
Teacher/author Charlotte Brumfield wrote "Olive You!" in part to address the need she saw for more educational resources for young students, particularly in the areas of language, vocabulary, and following directions. Charlotte tells us she incorporated personal touches, like her family's love of pickled foods, as well as professional elements from her work in deaf education, in the story. July 23, 2025