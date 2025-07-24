© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
The Daily Blend w/ AC: Cheryl Howard and Roy Lovelady, Nora Stewart Early Learning Center

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published July 24, 2025 at 8:50 AM CDT
Cheryl Howard and Roy Lovelady
Cheryl Howard and Roy Lovelady

Nora Stewart Early Learning Center provides a family-like environment and high-quality early childhood education (with a focus on supporting families in need) and has done so since 1933; and in those 92 years, it's only had three directors, including today's guest, Cheryl Howard. "When you bring your child to Nora Stewart, you bring your child to a family center. I look at 'em as though they're mine." Roy Lovelady is a board member. July 24, 2025

The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanCheryl HowardNora Stewart Early Learning CenterRoy Lovelady
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
