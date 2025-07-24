The Daily Blend w/ AC: Cheryl Howard and Roy Lovelady, Nora Stewart Early Learning Center

Nora Stewart Early Learning Center provides a family-like environment and high-quality early childhood education (with a focus on supporting families in need) and has done so since 1933; and in those 92 years, it's only had three directors, including today's guest, Cheryl Howard. "When you bring your child to Nora Stewart, you bring your child to a family center. I look at 'em as though they're mine." Roy Lovelady is a board member. July 24, 2025