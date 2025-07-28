© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: David Nivens and Allie Teagarden, Holiday Shopping Guide

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published July 28, 2025 at 8:50 AM CDT
David Nivens and Allie Teagarden
1 of 1  — David Nivens and Allie Teagarden.jpg
David Nivens and Allie Teagarden

The COMO Companies and our very own The COMO 411 are teaming up to produce a local holiday shopping guide this year, and your business is invited to get involved! Today's guests, David Nivens and Allie Teagarden, say they're excited about the opportunity to showcase local talent and support small mom-and-pops throughout the area. July 28, 2025

Tags
The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanDavid NivensAllie TeagardenThe COMO CompaniesThe COMO 411
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman
