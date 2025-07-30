The Daily Blend w/ AC: Eryca Neville, Back to School Bash 2025

All families, regardless of their financial status, are invited to the annual Back to School Bash on August 15th in Columbia. Eryca Neville, co-organizer and today's guest, tells us this popular event will feature 50 vendors providing information and services like health and dental screenings, free haircuts, the distribution of 1,500 backpacks (with school supplies), as well as hundreds of pairs of shoes. July 30, 2025