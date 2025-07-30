© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Eryca Neville, Back to School Bash 2025

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published July 30, 2025 at 8:50 AM CDT
Eryca Neville
1 of 1  — Eryca Neville.jpg
Eryca Neville

All families, regardless of their financial status, are invited to the annual Back to School Bash on August 15th in Columbia. Eryca Neville, co-organizer and today's guest, tells us this popular event will feature 50 vendors providing information and services like health and dental screenings, free haircuts, the distribution of 1,500 backpacks (with school supplies), as well as hundreds of pairs of shoes. July 30, 2025

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
