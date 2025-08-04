© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
The Daily Blend w/ AC: Garrett Rucinski, City of Refuge, "Back to School Bash 2025"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published August 4, 2025 at 8:50 AM CDT
City of Refuge is hosting a back to school event for refugee children in preschool or elementary school next Monday in Columbia! Garrett Rucinski, director of engagement, tells us this event will provide school supplies, backpacks, as well as information about school bus routes, parent-teacher conferences, and other important processes that can be overwhelming for refugee families new to the American education system. August 4, 2025

Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
