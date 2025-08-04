The Daily Blend w/ AC: Garrett Rucinski, City of Refuge, "Back to School Bash 2025"
1 of 1 — Garrett Rucinski.jpg
Garrett Rucinski
City of Refuge is hosting a back to school event for refugee children in preschool or elementary school next Monday in Columbia! Garrett Rucinski, director of engagement, tells us this event will provide school supplies, backpacks, as well as information about school bus routes, parent-teacher conferences, and other important processes that can be overwhelming for refugee families new to the American education system. August 4, 2025