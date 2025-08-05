The Daily Blend w/ AC: Robert Ricketts, ITCOMO, "The Internet of Things"
Robert Ricketts
On today's show, ITCOMO owner Robert Ricketts talks about "the internet of things," or everyday devices and appliances that are now equipped with internet connectivity, such as dishwashers, ovens, refrigerators, and even toys. While some - like smart doorbells - provide convenience, Robert advises against connecting many household appliances to the internet unless it is done in a secure manner. August 5, 2025