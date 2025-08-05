© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
The Daily Blend w/ AC: Robert Ricketts, ITCOMO, "The Internet of Things"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published August 5, 2025 at 8:50 AM CDT
On today's show, ITCOMO owner Robert Ricketts talks about "the internet of things," or everyday devices and appliances that are now equipped with internet connectivity, such as dishwashers, ovens, refrigerators, and even toys. While some - like smart doorbells - provide convenience, Robert advises against connecting many household appliances to the internet unless it is done in a secure manner. August 5, 2025

The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanRobert RickettsITCOMO
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
