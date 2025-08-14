© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Author Ashli Eaves, CHSNC, "Special Needs, Special Plans"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published August 14, 2025 at 8:50 AM CDT
Ashli Eaves
1 of 1  — Ashli Eaves.jpg
Ashli Eaves

Ashli Eaves, CHSNC, is a financial advisor at Aligned Wealth Group and author of a new book titled, 'Special Needs, Special Plans: Navigating the Special Needs Financial Journey'. On today's show, Ashli tells us how she combined her personal experience of raising a child with special needs along with her professional expertise to write the book in order to help other families navigate the complex financial landscape of special needs planning. August 14, 2025

The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanAshli EavesAuthor Interview
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
