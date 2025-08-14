The Daily Blend w/ AC: Author Ashli Eaves, CHSNC, "Special Needs, Special Plans"

Ashli Eaves, CHSNC, is a financial advisor at Aligned Wealth Group and author of a new book titled, 'Special Needs, Special Plans: Navigating the Special Needs Financial Journey'. On today's show, Ashli tells us how she combined her personal experience of raising a child with special needs along with her professional expertise to write the book in order to help other families navigate the complex financial landscape of special needs planning. August 14, 2025