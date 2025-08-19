© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
The Daily Blend w/ AC: Zoe Beasley and Kelle Walters, Armani's Angels

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published August 19, 2025 at 8:50 AM CDT
Armani's Angels is a non-profit organization that helps pet owners cover emergency veterinary bills. Since its inception, they've helped 699 pets by providing more than $418K in financial assistance. On today's show, board members Zoe Beasley and Kelle Walters encourage everyone to "join the movement" by taking part in an upcoming golf fundraiser at Columbia Country Club. August 19, 2025

