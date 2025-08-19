The Daily Blend w/ AC: Zoe Beasley and Kelle Walters, Armani's Angels
1 of 1 — Zoe Beasley and Kelle Walters.jpg
Zoe Beasley and Kelle Walters
Armani's Angels is a non-profit organization that helps pet owners cover emergency veterinary bills. Since its inception, they've helped 699 pets by providing more than $418K in financial assistance. On today's show, board members Zoe Beasley and Kelle Walters encourage everyone to "join the movement" by taking part in an upcoming golf fundraiser at Columbia Country Club. August 19, 2025