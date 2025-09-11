© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Emergency Appeal: KBIA needs your help to raise $500k for our Resilience Fund. Make an emergency gift now
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Elizabeth Stephens, Columbia Missourian, "Progress Awards 2025"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published September 11, 2025 at 8:50 AM CDT
Elizabeth Stephens
1 of 1  — Elizabeth Stephens.jpg
Elizabeth Stephens

The Progress Awards honors people and organizations making a positive impact in Columbia across nine unique categories: arts, healthcare, sustainability, social justice, entrepreneurship, education, volunteerism, nonprofit, and the Sherman Brown Jr. Award. Columbia Missourian executive editor Elizabeth Stephens says, "we want to find the people that maybe you don't know are working behind the scenes and doing some great things for our community." September 11, 2025

Tags
The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanElizabeth StephensColumbia MissourianProgress Awards
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman