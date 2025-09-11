The Daily Blend w/ AC: Elizabeth Stephens, Columbia Missourian, "Progress Awards 2025"
1 of 1 — Elizabeth Stephens.jpg
The Progress Awards honors people and organizations making a positive impact in Columbia across nine unique categories: arts, healthcare, sustainability, social justice, entrepreneurship, education, volunteerism, nonprofit, and the Sherman Brown Jr. Award. Columbia Missourian executive editor Elizabeth Stephens says, "we want to find the people that maybe you don't know are working behind the scenes and doing some great things for our community." September 11, 2025