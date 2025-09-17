The Daily Blend w/ AC: Actress Megan Murphy Chambers, "What the Constitution Means to Me"
Actress Megan Murphy Chambers, artist in residence for "What the Constitution Means to Me," describes the play as timely, relevant, and capable of sparking important conversations about American democracy and the Constitution. Chambers, a Mizzou alum who spent more than two decades working in Nashville, says she's excited to be back on campus and working with students. Curtain goes up tonight! September 17, 2025