© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Actress Megan Murphy Chambers, "What the Constitution Means to Me"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published September 17, 2025 at 8:50 AM CDT
Megan Murphy Chambers
1 of 1  — Megan Murphy Chambers.jpg
Megan Murphy Chambers

Actress Megan Murphy Chambers, artist in residence for "What the Constitution Means to Me," describes the play as timely, relevant, and capable of sparking important conversations about American democracy and the Constitution. Chambers, a Mizzou alum who spent more than two decades working in Nashville, says she's excited to be back on campus and working with students. Curtain goes up tonight! September 17, 2025

Tags
The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanMegan Murphy ChambersMU Theatre DepartmentKinder Institute
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman