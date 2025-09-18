The Daily Blend w/ AC: Mary Paulsell and Chuck Crews, "Sicilians in the Basement"

Looking for a unique date night experience? Today's guests, Mary Paulsell and Chuck Crews, know just the thing: "Sicilians in the Basement," a dinner theater-in-the-round production at Love Coffee in Columbia, directed by Jennifer Black Cone. This joint venture between Talking Horse Productions and Love Coffee was born out of the recognition that both organizations share values of inclusivity and community engagement. September 18, 2025