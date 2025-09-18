© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
The Daily Blend w/ AC: Mary Paulsell and Chuck Crews, "Sicilians in the Basement"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published September 18, 2025 at 8:50 AM CDT
Mary Paulsell and Chuck Crews
Mary Paulsell and Chuck Crews

Looking for a unique date night experience? Today's guests, Mary Paulsell and Chuck Crews, know just the thing: "Sicilians in the Basement," a dinner theater-in-the-round production at Love Coffee in Columbia, directed by Jennifer Black Cone. This joint venture between Talking Horse Productions and Love Coffee was born out of the recognition that both organizations share values of inclusivity and community engagement. September 18, 2025

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
