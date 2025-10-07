© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Don Lafferty, Impact Support Services, "50 Years of Impact"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published October 7, 2025 at 8:50 AM CDT
Don Lafferty
Don Lafferty

Help Impact Support Services, formerly known as ACT (Alternative Community Training), celebrate their half-century mark at Lakeside Ashland later this month! ISS is 50-year-old non-profit that provides services to individuals with developmental disabilities in Boone County. Director Don Lafferty says, "we think we can become a better community, a better city, a better county if we continue to allow people with disabilities to live in our neighborhoods, to work in our businesses..." October 7, 2025

The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanDon LaffertyImpact Support Services
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
