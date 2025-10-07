The Daily Blend w/ AC: Don Lafferty, Impact Support Services, "50 Years of Impact"

Help Impact Support Services, formerly known as ACT (Alternative Community Training), celebrate their half-century mark at Lakeside Ashland later this month! ISS is 50-year-old non-profit that provides services to individuals with developmental disabilities in Boone County. Director Don Lafferty says, "we think we can become a better community, a better city, a better county if we continue to allow people with disabilities to live in our neighborhoods, to work in our businesses..." October 7, 2025