Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Dr. Beth Watson, The Children's School at Stephens College

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published November 25, 2025 at 8:50 AM CST
Dr. Beth Watson
Dr. Beth Watson

The Children's School at Stephens College is turning 100 years old this year. Founded in 1925, the school's primary purpose was to serve as a lab school, providing Stephens College education students with authentic classroom experience. On today's show, director Dr. Beth Watson explores that history a bit more, and tells us that new students are always welcome! November 25, 2025

The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanBeth WatsonThe Children's School at Stephens College
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
