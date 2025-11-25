The Daily Blend w/ AC: Dr. Beth Watson, The Children's School at Stephens College
Dr. Beth Watson
The Children's School at Stephens College is turning 100 years old this year. Founded in 1925, the school's primary purpose was to serve as a lab school, providing Stephens College education students with authentic classroom experience. On today's show, director Dr. Beth Watson explores that history a bit more, and tells us that new students are always welcome! November 25, 2025