The Daily Blend w/ AC: Adriana Diaz and Randall Kenneth Jones, THP's "Tell Me On A Sunday"
1 of 1 — Adriana Diaz and Randall Kenneth Jones.jpg
Adriana Diaz and Randall Kenneth Jones
"I think this is probably one of the most intimidating shows I've ever done, but that was why I was really excited about it." On today's show, actress Adriana Diaz and director Randall Kenneth Jones tell us about "Tell Me On A Sunday," a one-woman musical written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and soon to be on stage at Talking Horse Productions in Columbia! December 2, 2025