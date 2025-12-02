© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
The Daily Blend w/ AC: Adriana Diaz and Randall Kenneth Jones, THP's "Tell Me On A Sunday"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published December 2, 2025 at 8:50 AM CST
Adriana Diaz and Randall Kenneth Jones
Adriana Diaz and Randall Kenneth Jones

"I think this is probably one of the most intimidating shows I've ever done, but that was why I was really excited about it." On today's show, actress Adriana Diaz and director Randall Kenneth Jones tell us about "Tell Me On A Sunday," a one-woman musical written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and soon to be on stage at Talking Horse Productions in Columbia! December 2, 2025

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
