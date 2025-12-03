© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Joe Pallikkathayil and Joe Kingsbury, KVC Missouri, "Stuff the Jeep 2025"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published December 3, 2025 at 8:50 AM CST
Joe Pallikkathayil and Joe Kingsbury
Joe Pallikkathayil and Joe Kingsbury

KVC Missouri oversees 159 foster care cases, it runs a therapeutic day school for 40 students, and it operates a psychiatric residential treatment facility for nearly 200 children annually - and all of that costs money. On today's show, Joe P. and Joe K. tell us about the 'Stuff the Jeep' fundraiser! December 3, 2025

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
