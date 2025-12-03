The Daily Blend w/ AC: Joe Pallikkathayil and Joe Kingsbury, KVC Missouri, "Stuff the Jeep 2025"
Joe Pallikkathayil and Joe Kingsbury
KVC Missouri oversees 159 foster care cases, it runs a therapeutic day school for 40 students, and it operates a psychiatric residential treatment facility for nearly 200 children annually - and all of that costs money. On today's show, Joe P. and Joe K. tell us about the 'Stuff the Jeep' fundraiser! December 3, 2025