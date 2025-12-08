The Daily Blend w/ AC: Dr. Melita Walker & Grace Elder, Mary Lee Johnston Community Learning Center
Grace Elder and Melita Walker
The Mary Lee Johnston Community Learning Center first opened its doors in 1934, making it the oldest early-childhood learning facility in Columbia! On today's show, Dr. Melita Walker, administrative director, and Grace Elder, board member and daughter of Mary Lee, talk about the history and ask for your support through CoMo Gives or at its upcoming 'Gingerbread Tea' fundraising event! December 8, 2025