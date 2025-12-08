© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Dr. Melita Walker & Grace Elder, Mary Lee Johnston Community Learning Center

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published December 8, 2025 at 8:50 AM CST
Grace Elder and Melita Walker
1 of 1  — Grace Elder and Melita Walker.jpg
Grace Elder and Melita Walker

The Mary Lee Johnston Community Learning Center first opened its doors in 1934, making it the oldest early-childhood learning facility in Columbia! On today's show, Dr. Melita Walker, administrative director, and Grace Elder, board member and daughter of Mary Lee, talk about the history and ask for your support through CoMo Gives or at its upcoming 'Gingerbread Tea' fundraising event! December 8, 2025

Tags
The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanGrace ElderMary Lee Johnston Community Learning CenterMelita Walker
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman