The Daily Blend w/ AC: Matt Schacht, Vidwest Studios

Vidwest Studios in Columbia is a non-profit community media center that provides equipment, space, and training for digital media production. Primary funding comes from a city-collected tax, but Matt Schacht - co-founder and today's guest - says that revenue stream could soon dry up: "The city is either going to make a long-term investment in community media, or our leaders are going to make a decision to part ways with community media." December 19, 2025