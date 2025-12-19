© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Matt Schacht, Vidwest Studios

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published December 19, 2025 at 8:50 AM CST
Matt Schacht
1 of 1  — Matt Schacht.jpg
Matt Schacht

Vidwest Studios in Columbia is a non-profit community media center that provides equipment, space, and training for digital media production. Primary funding comes from a city-collected tax, but Matt Schacht - co-founder and today's guest - says that revenue stream could soon dry up: "The city is either going to make a long-term investment in community media, or our leaders are going to make a decision to part ways with community media." December 19, 2025

Tags
The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanMatt SchachtVidwest Studios
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman