Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Sherri Helm and Andy Upham, Sleep in Heavenly Peace

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published December 23, 2025 at 8:50 AM CST
Sherri Helm and Andy Upham
1 of 1  — Sherri Helm and Andy Upham.jpg
Sherri Helm and Andy Upham

What is Sleep in Heavenly Peace? Build manager and today's guest, Andy Upham, alongside Sherri Helm, tells us, "we build beds for kids three to 17 that don't have beds, and it's pretty much that simple." It's "...amazing how Columbia's come together to take on this entire - what we're going to call - an epidemic of bedlessness." If you'd like to help, they're taking part in this year's CoMo Gives. December 23, 2025

Tags
The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanSherri HelmAndy UphamSleep in Heavenly Peace
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
