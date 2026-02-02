The Daily Blend w/ AC: David Johnson and Barbra Horrell, Broadway Diner in the 1950's (On location)
David Johnson and Barbra Horrell
We're kicking off Black History Month with a visit to Columbia's Broadway Diner and a conversation with owner David Johnson and longtime Columbia resident Barbra Horrell. Ms. Horrell - despite living here her entire life (all 84 years) - has only recently stepped foot inside the diner because of its racial past in a once segregated Columbia. Her story on today's show. February 2, 2026