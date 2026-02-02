© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: David Johnson and Barbra Horrell, Broadway Diner in the 1950's (On location)

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published February 2, 2026 at 8:50 AM CST
David Johnson and Barbra Horrell
David Johnson and Barbra Horrell

We're kicking off Black History Month with a visit to Columbia's Broadway Diner and a conversation with owner David Johnson and longtime Columbia resident Barbra Horrell. Ms. Horrell - despite living here her entire life (all 84 years) - has only recently stepped foot inside the diner because of its racial past in a once segregated Columbia. Her story on today's show. February 2, 2026

The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanDavid JohnsonBarbra HorrellBroadway Diner
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
