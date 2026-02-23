The Daily Blend w/ AC: Seth Smith, Daniel Boone Regional Library, "Americans and the Holocaust"
Seth Smith
Daniel Boone Regional Library is one of two libraries in Missouri - and one of 50 in the nation - to host "Americans and the Holocaust," a traveling exhibit on display now thru March 16 in the library's Quiet Reading Room on the 3rd floor in Columbia. Project director Seth Smith hopes the exhibit and its related programming will engage the community. February 23, 2026