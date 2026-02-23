© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
The Daily Blend w/ AC: Seth Smith, Daniel Boone Regional Library, "Americans and the Holocaust"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published February 23, 2026 at 8:50 AM CST
Seth Smith
Seth Smith

Daniel Boone Regional Library is one of two libraries in Missouri - and one of 50 in the nation - to host "Americans and the Holocaust," a traveling exhibit on display now thru March 16 in the library's Quiet Reading Room on the 3rd floor in Columbia. Project director Seth Smith hopes the exhibit and its related programming will engage the community. February 23, 2026

The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanSeth SmithDaniel Boone Regional Library
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
