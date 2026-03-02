© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Anthony and Jasmine Johnson, Columbia Supreme, "Casino Night fundraiser"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published March 2, 2026 at 8:50 AM CST
Anthony Johnson and Jasmine Johnson
1 of 1  — Anthony Johnson and Jasmine Johnson.jpg
Anthony Johnson and Jasmine Johnson

Columbia Supreme is a non-profit that uses sports as a tool to engage youth and teach essential life lessons like teamwork, patience, and the value of a strong work ethic - skills that are applicable outside of athletics. Founder Anthony Johnson, along with his daughter, Jasmine, are here today to invite everyone to a Casino Night fundraiser happening this Saturday in Columbia. March 2, 2026

