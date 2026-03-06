The Daily Blend w/ AC: Sam Johnson and Adrienne Luther Johnson, Cafe Berlin's new vegan menu
1 of 1 — Adrienne Luther Johnson and Sam Johnson.jpg
Adrienne Luther Johnson and Sam Johnson
Brunch restaurant by day, community event space by night, Cafe Berlin has something for everyone, including now vegans and vegetarians! On today's show, Sam Johnson, co-owner and head chef, and Adrienne Luther Johnson, events coordinator, tell us more about their new menu options for those who don't eat meat. Says Sam: "It wasn't necessarily how do I make food healthy? It was how do I make vegan food delicious?" March 6, 2026