Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Sam Johnson and Adrienne Luther Johnson, Cafe Berlin's new vegan menu

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published March 6, 2026 at 8:50 AM CST
Adrienne Luther Johnson and Sam Johnson
1 of 1  — Adrienne Luther Johnson and Sam Johnson.jpg
Adrienne Luther Johnson and Sam Johnson

Brunch restaurant by day, community event space by night, Cafe Berlin has something for everyone, including now vegans and vegetarians! On today's show, Sam Johnson, co-owner and head chef, and Adrienne Luther Johnson, events coordinator, tell us more about their new menu options for those who don't eat meat. Says Sam: "It wasn't necessarily how do I make food healthy? It was how do I make vegan food delicious?" March 6, 2026

The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ AC Adonica Coleman Sam Johnson Adrienne Luther Johnson Cafe Berlin
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
