© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
views_album_art_0.jpg
Views Of The News

Views of the News: Putin cracks down on news media

Published March 9, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST
1 of 1  — Amy Simons.jpg
Amy Simons

Russian President Vladimir Putin has cracked down on journalists, threatening up to 15 years imprisonment for the reporting of ‘false information.’ What effect is this having on reporting of that nation’s invasion of Ukraine. Also, The Atlantic’s 12,000-word profile of the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince, and how a journalist’s identity as a storyteller could be eroding our credibility with the public. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

Tags

Views Of The News Amy SimonsEarnest PerryKathy KielyViews of the News
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
See stories by Amy Simons
Aaron Hay
Aaron Hay hails from the suburbs of Kansas City and he took an unconventional route to KBIA. His love of music, however, has always been constant. From car rides with family and oldies sing-a-longs to trips to Peaches for LPs with Dad to buying that cherished first cassette tape (R.E.M.'s Document, for the curious). Aaron has always had a voracious appetite for new sounds.
See stories by Aaron Hay
Related Content