Views of the News: Putin cracks down on news media

Russian President Vladimir Putin has cracked down on journalists, threatening up to 15 years imprisonment for the reporting of ‘false information.’ What effect is this having on reporting of that nation’s invasion of Ukraine. Also, The Atlantic’s 12,000-word profile of the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince, and how a journalist’s identity as a storyteller could be eroding our credibility with the public. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.