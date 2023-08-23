© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Opinion
Views of the News

Views of the News: What's the relationship between a newspaper and its community?

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published August 23, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT
Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely
1 of 1  — Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely.jpg
Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely

A week after the Marion County Record had its equipment returned, the newspaper’s owner and many in its community disagree on what the role of a community newspaper should be. Also, what changes at Open Society Foundations could mean for journalism in eastern Europe; X - formerly known as Twitter - kills off more tools useful to journalists, and Meta's making moves toward releasing a Threads desktop interface. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

Tags
Views of the News Amy SimonsEarnest PerryKathy KielyViews of the News
