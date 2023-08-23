Views of the News: What's the relationship between a newspaper and its community?

A week after the Marion County Record had its equipment returned, the newspaper’s owner and many in its community disagree on what the role of a community newspaper should be. Also, what changes at Open Society Foundations could mean for journalism in eastern Europe; X - formerly known as Twitter - kills off more tools useful to journalists, and Meta's making moves toward releasing a Threads desktop interface. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.