Politics
Views of the News

Views of the News Preview: Remembering Roselynn Carter's impact on journalism

By Amy Simons
Published November 28, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST
Views of the News logo has white letters on a black logo
KBIA / Reynolds Journalism Institute
/
KBIA / Reynolds Journalism Institute
Views of the News Logo

Christopher Cann, USA Today: “Rosalynn Carter, former first lady, remembered in 3-day memorial services across Georgia

Aaron Glantz, NPR: “Rosalynn Carter’s mental health advocacy changed journalists – and journalists

Nick March, The National: “Rosalynn Carter’s mental health advocacy left and indelible mark on journalism

Fake sources, AI articles
Maggie Harrison, Furturism: “Sports Illustrated published articles by fake, AI-generated writers

Mia Sato, The Verge: “Sports Illustrated reportedly published articles from fake AI authors

Tom Jones, Poynter: “Reports that Sports Illustrated used AI-generated stories and fake authors are disturbing, but not surprising

Liam Reilly, CNN: “Sports Illustrated deletes articles published under fake author names and AI-generated profile photos

Statement, Sports Illustrated: https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1729275460922622374

Statement, Sports Illustrated Union: https://twitter.com/si_union/status/1729245677690012152

AI legal framework
Joshua Benton, Nieman Lab: “The legal framework for AI is being built in real time, and a ruling in the Sarah Silverman case should give publishers pause

Winston Cho, The Hollywood Reporter: “Sarah Silverman hits stumbling block in AI copyright infringement lawsuit against Meta

Chris Vallance, BBC: “US comedian Sarah Silverman is suing ChatGPT maker OpenAI and technology giant Meta, alleging that her copyright has been infringed in the training of firms’ AI systems

Ben Smith, Semafor: “Publishers want billions, not millions, from AI” (June 2023)

Raphael Satter & Diane Bartz, Reuters: “US, Britain, other countries ink agreement to make AI ‘secure by design’

Police Scanner Access
Ari Paul, Fair & Accuracy in Reporting: “Police seek a radio silence that would mute critics in the press

Chelsia Rose Marcius, New York Times: “The N.Y.P.D. is upgrading its radios. The public won’t be able to tune in

Emily Russell, Columbia Journalism Review: “Nighttime Scanner

WaPo’s Gun Violence Reporting
Silvia Foster-Frau, N. Kirkpatrick and Arelis R. Hernández, Washington Post: “Terror on Repeat

Paul Farhi, Washington Post: “The Post publishes photos from mass shootings and draws mixed reaction

 

Views of the News Amy SimonsEarnest PerryJared Schroedermissouri school of journalism
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
