Views of the News Preview: Remembering Roselynn Carter's impact on journalism
Christopher Cann, USA Today: “Rosalynn Carter, former first lady, remembered in 3-day memorial services across Georgia”
Aaron Glantz, NPR: “Rosalynn Carter’s mental health advocacy changed journalists – and journalists”
Nick March, The National: “Rosalynn Carter’s mental health advocacy left and indelible mark on journalism”
Fake sources, AI articles
Maggie Harrison, Furturism: “Sports Illustrated published articles by fake, AI-generated writers”
Mia Sato, The Verge: “Sports Illustrated reportedly published articles from fake AI authors”
Tom Jones, Poynter: “Reports that Sports Illustrated used AI-generated stories and fake authors are disturbing, but not surprising”
Liam Reilly, CNN: “Sports Illustrated deletes articles published under fake author names and AI-generated profile photos”
Statement, Sports Illustrated: https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1729275460922622374
Statement, Sports Illustrated Union: https://twitter.com/si_union/status/1729245677690012152
AI legal framework
Joshua Benton, Nieman Lab: “The legal framework for AI is being built in real time, and a ruling in the Sarah Silverman case should give publishers pause”
Winston Cho, The Hollywood Reporter: “Sarah Silverman hits stumbling block in AI copyright infringement lawsuit against Meta”
Chris Vallance, BBC: “US comedian Sarah Silverman is suing ChatGPT maker OpenAI and technology giant Meta, alleging that her copyright has been infringed in the training of firms’ AI systems”
Ben Smith, Semafor: “Publishers want billions, not millions, from AI” (June 2023)
Raphael Satter & Diane Bartz, Reuters: “US, Britain, other countries ink agreement to make AI ‘secure by design’”
Police Scanner Access
Ari Paul, Fair & Accuracy in Reporting: “Police seek a radio silence that would mute critics in the press”
Chelsia Rose Marcius, New York Times: “The N.Y.P.D. is upgrading its radios. The public won’t be able to tune in”
Emily Russell, Columbia Journalism Review: “Nighttime Scanner”
WaPo’s Gun Violence Reporting
Silvia Foster-Frau, N. Kirkpatrick and Arelis R. Hernández, Washington Post: “Terror on Repeat”
Paul Farhi, Washington Post: “The Post publishes photos from mass shootings and draws mixed reaction”