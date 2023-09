Travis Kelce apparently has a new biggest fan: Taylor Swift. Her appearance in a GEHA Field skybox alongside his mother Sunday afternoon made headlines nationwide. How did that take over the news cycle? Also, Rupert Murdoch steps down from Fox and News Corp, the WGA reaches a tentative deal and the FCC signals a return to net neutrality. From the Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Jared Schroeder and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.