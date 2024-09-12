KBIA-share-KMUC

-
In the very first episode of River Town, we’re exploring how the Missouri River of today inspires artists -- from folk musicians, to watercolor painters with a penchant for pretzel paddle boating, to writers recounting their childhood “flood monster” memories. We want to know . . . no shame for this pun . . . How does the Missouri River help artists find their flow?
For many people, some of the enjoyment of going to the Missouri State Fair is the spectacle – the sights, sounds and smells. But that can be overwhelming for some. KBIA's Rebecca Smith reports from Sedalia on one effort to make the fair more accessible – and enjoyable – for all.