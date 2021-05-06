-
When it comes to providing accessible, affordable housing to those who need it, RANDY COLE says "there's no silver bullet." There's a lot to look at, a…
-
"The difference is, those homes that we're building in town...typically cost $150K/$175K to build, but wages haven't kept up with the rising cost of…
-
"So, we've been doing this type of activity for many years, but what we've known is, once we've made that initial investment, the first buyer will sell,…
-
Columbia city officials launched an online survey to assess residents' priorities regarding city projects for the next fiscal year.According to the city’s…
-
For the past two years, housing rehabilitation projects in Columbia have been decreasing.Accordingly, the Department of Housing and Urban Development…