© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Kelsey Hammond, Columbia Art League & Randy Cole, Columbia Housing Authority

Published April 7, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
1 of 2  — Kelsey Hammond.jpg
Kelsey Hammond
2 of 2  — Randy Cole.jpg
Randy Cole

It's baaack! Columbia Art League executive director KELSEY HAMMOND shares some early-early details about plans for this year's Art in the Park, which is making its big return after a two-year hiatus. Also, Columbia Housing Authority CEO RANDY COLE pulls back the curtain on "our community's leading affordable housing provider." Randy talks about everything from Covid's impact to plans for expansion in four short minutes. (3:56) April 7, 2022

Tags

September 2021-August 2022 Radio FriendsPaul PepperKelsey HammondColumbia Art LeagueArt in the ParkRandy ColeColumbia Housing Authority
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content