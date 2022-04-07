Paul Pepper: Kelsey Hammond, Columbia Art League & Randy Cole, Columbia Housing Authority

It's baaack! Columbia Art League executive director KELSEY HAMMOND shares some early-early details about plans for this year's Art in the Park, which is making its big return after a two-year hiatus. Also, Columbia Housing Authority CEO RANDY COLE pulls back the curtain on "our community's leading affordable housing provider." Randy talks about everything from Covid's impact to plans for expansion in four short minutes. (3:56) April 7, 2022