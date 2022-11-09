Midterm Election 2022 Results: Boone County Republicans

Boone County Republicans and their supports gathered last night at the local Republican headquarters to watch elections results come in. KBIA reporters spoke with the victor.



Cheri Toalson Reisch - Missouri House of Representatives, District 44

The Boone County Republicans held a watch party at the Boone County Republicans’ headquarters on Tuesday night. The attendees included the Republican candidates for county treasurer, presiding commissioner, recorder of deeds and two house districts.

While attendees initially expressed optimism about their candidates’ chances, as the results slowly rolled in, they showed Republican candidates largely losing their races. The only candidate in attendance to win their election was Cheri Toalson Reisch, who won the race for House district 44.

The night started out with a prayer led by House District 47 candidate John Martin. Candidates mingled with constituents and attendees gathered around TVs to watch early results roll in.

Ellie Lin / KBIA Republican workers were cleaning up the room where the Republican watch party was held at North Providence on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

House District 50 candidate James Musgraves said the redistricting process made it an uphill battle for Republicans in mid-Missouri. “I think after the redraw, it certainly favored the left side of the aisle,” Musgraves said.

When the first round of votes were posted on the Boone County Clerk’s website the party gathered around the food table to announce that Republican candidates were trailing their opponents.

As more results came in, attendance dwindled.

Musgraves ultimately admitted defeat, saying “I'm gonna go home and drink some beer. And I'm gonna call Mr. Mann, congratulate him.”