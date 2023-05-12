Elena FuStudent Reporter/Producer
Elena Fu is a senior student at University of Missouri studying cross-platform editing & producing and documentary. She’s the reporter/producer for KBIA’s Missouri Health Talks.
-
MU Well-being peers are ‘not counselors, but they do know a lot of the resources that are available on campus, and they can help folks navigate that.’Danielle Devers works in Student Health & Well-being at the University of Missouri, and one of her roles is to work with the Well-being peers – a diverse team of students that seek to support and educate other MU students on topics like alcohol responsibility, stress and mental health, sexual health, healthy relationships, and more.
-
Boone County Republicans and their supports gathered last night at the local Republican headquarters to watch elections results come in. KBIA reporters spoke with the victor.