Nolte elected Boone County Recorder of Deeds

Democrat Bob Nolte defeated Republican Shamon Jones in the race for Boone County Recorder of Deeds on Nov. 8 with 56% of the vote.

The Recorder of Deeds keeps track of public records such as land ownership deeds and marriage certificates.

Nolte has never held political office. During the race, the two candidates differed in their goals and focus for the position if elected.

Nolte remained optimistic during the Democratic watch party. Results came in around 11 p.m.

“I really think this shows the hard work that we put in and feel really happy for all of our candidates that we had here today,” Nolte said.

This was Shamon Jones' first time running for an elected office. She said she would have prepared more after reflecting on her first political campaign.

“This kind of fell into my lap,” she said. “And so it was kind of like, you know, either take the leap or not. So, I think with more preparation, I would probably run a more effective campaign.”

Nolte will begin training for the position in two weeks.