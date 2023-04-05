Hickman students join nationwide walkout against gun violence

At noon today, dozens of Hickman High School students filed out of their classes in the chilly, windy weather to call for more shooting-related safety procedures in Columbia Public Schools. Hickman’s Students for Change, which organized the walkout, joined in a nationwide protest against gun violence.

The group organized its first walkout to express students’ grief and frustration following the school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee last Monday.

Students for Change’s co-Vice President Taylor Lee said gun violence is an obvious problem.

“This is happening so often, and I'm tired of walking into school scared wondering if I'm not going to make it out,” Lee said.

According to Lee, today’s protest was one of the largest walkouts Hickman has seen in the last few years.

“I think, sadly, I'm just not really surprised anymore and I think each time I just get a little more angry and a little more upset. And that's why we're out here today,” Lee said.

Students for Change is creating their own trauma kits, which have medical supplies in the event of a life-threatening injury that might be sustained in a school shooting. They are also working on fundraising to get an AI-based security system for Hickman.

