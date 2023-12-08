Beatbox House continues tradition of traveling abroad as cultural ambassadors
The U.S. State Department has been sending American musicians abroad as cultural ambassadors since the 1950s. This year, the Brooklyn-based group the Beatbox House continued that tradition, traveling to Asia for beatbox competitions, workshops, and collaborations with local artists.
Celeste Headlee meets a couple of members of the group.
