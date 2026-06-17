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RJI Momentum
Hosted by Randy Picht

From the Reynolds Journalism Institute at the Missouri School of Journalism comes RJI Momentum, a series of conversations with news industry insiders revealing strategies that separate adaptable, future-oriented newsrooms from those that risk missing the boat. In the first season, RJI Executive Director Randy Picht picks the brains of three experts finding distinct, game-changing uses for AI in news.

Producer: Randy Picht, Joanie Straub, Travis McMillen
Director/Editor: Travis McMillen