From the Reynolds Journalism Institute at the Missouri School of Journalism comes RJI Momentum, a series of conversations with news industry insiders revealing strategies that separate adaptable, future-oriented newsrooms from those that risk missing the boat. In the first season, RJI Executive Director Randy Picht picks the brains of three experts finding distinct, game-changing uses for AI in news.

Producer: Randy Picht, Joanie Straub, Travis McMillen

Director/Editor: Travis McMillen