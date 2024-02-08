Palestinian architect stuck in California weighs in on war, relationship with American Christians

Adam, a Palestinian man, came to California as part of a growing fellowship between Palestinian Muslims and American Christians. He originally came to fundraise for a guest house in his village of Wadi Foquin in the West Bank for American Christians to stay in when they visit the town to understand the Palestinian Muslim way of life. Then the war broke out, and Adam’s family pleaded with him to stay in California, safely away from the violence in the Middle East.

Adam is now in Alameda, California, the town that Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes calls home. She speaks to Adam, whose last name we are not using due to security concerns for his family back in the West Bank, about his work, his life and worries for his people.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.