Missouri doctors caution travelers amid global diseases outbreak

As Missouri prepares for an increase in international visitors ahead of this summer’s World Cup soccer matches, health experts are urging travelers to stay informed and take precautions following a global Ebola health emergency declared by the World Health Organization.

The declaration comes after an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and there are currently no known Ebola cases in the United States, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Healthcare providers in Missouri say the increased international travel tied to major sporting events can raise concerns about the spread of infectious diseases, even though the overall risk to the public remains low.

MU Health Care physician Dr. Taylor Nelson said during a Tuesday press conference that Ebola symptoms are often gastrointestinal and can quickly become severe if left untreated.

“So vomiting, diarrhea, lots and lots of fluid loss, which can lead to shock,” Nelson said. “It has been called hemorrhagic fever. You can notice some bloody stools or bleeding from other areas.”

Ebola spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids of an infected person and can cause fever, vomiting, bleeding and organ failure in severe cases. Health officials continue to stress that the virus does not spread as easily as airborne illnesses such as COVID-19 or the flu.

Nelson also addressed concerns surrounding a recent cruise ship outbreak involving hantavirus, a rare rat-borne illness. He said the illness poses minimal risk to Missouri residents and is not considered a widespread public health threat.

Health officials are encouraging travelers to monitor updates from public health agencies, practice good hygiene and seek medical care if they experience symptoms after international travel.

