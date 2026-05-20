© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Wealth Desk
KBIA’s Health & Wealth Desk covers the economy and health of rural and underserved communities in Missouri and beyond. The team produces a weekly radio segment, as well as in-depth features and regular blog posts. The reporting desk is funded by a grant from the University of Missouri, and the Missouri Foundation for Health.Contact the Health & Wealth desk.

Missouri doctors caution travelers amid global diseases outbreak

KBIA | By Najifa Farhat
Published May 20, 2026 at 1:25 PM CDT
Doctors walk in the Ebola isolation section of Mubende Regional Referral Hospital, in Mubende, Uganda, on Sept. 29. Ugandan health officials have declared an Ebola outbreak in several regions of the country.
Hajarah Nalwadda
/
Associated Press
Doctors walk in the Ebola isolation section of Mubende Regional Referral Hospital, in Mubende, Uganda, on Sept. 29. Ugandan health officials have declared an Ebola outbreak in several regions of the country.

As Missouri prepares for an increase in international visitors ahead of this summer’s World Cup soccer matches, health experts are urging travelers to stay informed and take precautions following a global Ebola health emergency declared by the World Health Organization.

The declaration comes after an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and there are currently no known Ebola cases in the United States, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Healthcare providers in Missouri say the increased international travel tied to major sporting events can raise concerns about the spread of infectious diseases, even though the overall risk to the public remains low.

MU Health Care physician Dr. Taylor Nelson said during a Tuesday press conference that Ebola symptoms are often gastrointestinal and can quickly become severe if left untreated.

“So vomiting, diarrhea, lots and lots of fluid loss, which can lead to shock,” Nelson said. “It has been called hemorrhagic fever. You can notice some bloody stools or bleeding from other areas.”

Ebola spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids of an infected person and can cause fever, vomiting, bleeding and organ failure in severe cases. Health officials continue to stress that the virus does not spread as easily as airborne illnesses such as COVID-19 or the flu.

Nelson also addressed concerns surrounding a recent cruise ship outbreak involving hantavirus, a rare rat-borne illness. He said the illness poses minimal risk to Missouri residents and is not considered a widespread public health threat.

Health officials are encouraging travelers to monitor updates from public health agencies, practice good hygiene and seek medical care if they experience symptoms after international travel.
Tags
Health & Wealth ebolahantavirus
Najifa Farhat
Najifa Farhat is an award-winning investigative reporter covering health for KBIA’s Health and Wealth Desk. Her reporting focuses on the intersection of health and broader issues of well-being, including environmental and climate impacts, food security, marginalized communities, and emerging solutions and technologies. She approaches her work with the belief that every story has a health component.
See stories by Najifa Farhat
Related Content