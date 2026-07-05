Folarin Balogun's ban is lifted by FIFA, allowing U.S. striker to play Belgium

Updated July 5, 2026 at 3:17 PM CDT

SEATTLE — Folarin Balogun, the star striker of the U.S. men's national soccer team, is eligible to play in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 game against Belgium on Monday.

In an unusual move, FIFA's Disciplinary Committee announced Sunday that it would suspend Balogun's one-game red card ban for a probationary period of one year, allowing him to play in any remaining World Cup games.

In a brief statement, the committee did not give a reason for delaying the suspension. Balogun's probationary period will be revoked and the one-game suspension enforced if he commits "another infringement of a similar nature and gravity," FIFA said.

Balogun received the red card last Wednesday during the 2-0 U.S. victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Round of 32 match. He had stepped on the ankle of Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemović as the two tangled while going after the ball.

The main referee initially declined to call any foul on the play, but after a replay review of slow-motion video and stills, a video referee recommended a red card. Afterward, U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino criticized the decision to grant a red, calling the contact "a normal action in football that happened by accident."

U.S. Soccer had not filed a formal appeal. But a spokesperson told reporters Sunday that the organization had been "engaged" with FIFA during the deliberations.

In a statement, U.S. Soccer said it would accept the decision and is "pleased" Balogun will be eligible to play. "Our full attention is focused on the Round of 16 match against Belgium in Seattle, and we look forward to the continued support of our amazing fans," the statement read.

"Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!" President Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social .

The Royal Belgian Football Federation said it was "astonished" by FIFA's decision to delay Balogun's suspension. In its own statement Sunday , Belgium pointed to other FIFA regulations about the "automatic" nature of the red card suspension and said it was "investigating all potential options" for recourse.

The decision to delay a one-game red card suspension is highly unusual.

FIFA had already drawn scrutiny at this World Cup by allowing the participation of Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo, who had received a three-game suspension last November for elbowing an opponent in a World Cup qualifying match. The suspension would have caused Ronaldo to miss Portugal's first two games, but FIFA's disciplinary committee had made a similar decision to put the suspension on hold.

However, Ronaldo's red card came in a match before the World Cup, and he served the first game of the three-game suspension before the World Cup began.

The decision to allow Balogun to play appears to be the first time since 1962 that a player was allowed to play in a World Cup game despite having received a red card in the prior match.

It is unclear what factors may have led FIFA to allow Balogun to play.

Rules governing the use of VAR , or video assistant referee, say that slow-motion replay should only be used for "facts," such as the point of contact for physical fouls or handball calls, while normal speed video should be used to judge the "intensity" of an offense.

However, on Wednesday, the video referee reviewed slow-motion footage and still images before recommending a red card.

Balogun's demeanor was notably calm and respectful after the controversial call. He shook hands with the referee after the game, and speaking to reporters on Friday, he said the contact had been unintentional but that he accepted the referee's decision.

"I never want to react out of anger and out of emotion," Balogun said. "There's still lots of people we're inspiring, little kids, boys and girls who are watching. We have to show the correct way to handle things even when you think it's unjust."

The U.S. team learned of FIFA's decision on Sunday morning while riding a bus to a training session in Seattle.

"I'm mostly just happy for him, seeing that smile on his face. He deserves to be playing in this game," said U.S. winger Christian Pulisic, who called the referee's decision to give Balogun a red card "extremely harsh."

On Sunday, Pulisic told reporters he was impressed by how his teammate had handled himself. "Good things happen to people like that. And he was so positive and all for the team, and it just feels right," Pulisic said.

Monday's Round of 16 match against Belgium is one of the biggest in the history of the U.S. men's national team. A win would send the U.S. to the quarterfinals, matching the deepest run by the American men in the modern era of the World Cup.

This story will be updated.

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