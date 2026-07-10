© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Poor counties adjust to cuts in food stamp program

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published July 10, 2026 at 4:25 PM CDT

Poor counties in the South are bracing for steep cuts in administering food aid as President Trump's tax and spending bill brings new requirements.

Copyright 2026 WFAE
Nick de la Canal
WFAE's Nick de la Canal can be heard on public radio airwaves across the Charlotte region, bringing listeners the latest in local and regional news updates. He's been a part of the WFAE newsroom since 2013, when he began as an intern. His reporting helped the station earn an Edward R. Murrow award for breaking news coverage following the Keith Scott shooting and protests in September 2016. More recently, he's been reporting on food, culture, transportation, immigration, and even the paranormal on the FAQ City podcast. He grew up in Charlotte, graduated from Myers Park High, and received his degree in journalism from Emerson College in Boston. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal