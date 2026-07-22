Houthis threaten to block ships from Bab Al-Mandeb Strait

The Houthis, an Iran-backed militia group in Yemen, have threatened to block ships from the Bab Al-Mandeb Strait.

That waterway has become an important alternative to the Strait of Hormuz, which has been closed or largely blocked since the U.S. and Israel’s war in Iran began. This new blockade could upend global oil markets and raise prices.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with Helima Croft, head of global strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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