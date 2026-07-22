Independent autopsy "inconclusive" on cause of death for 18-year-old Nolan Wells in Mississippi

An attorney representing the family of Nolan Wells said on Wednesday that an independent autopsy failed to identify a clear cause of death in a case that has drawn national attention. "These findings are inconclusive ... pending further investigation," said Ben Crump.

Speaking during a press conference at an NAACP gathering in Chicago, Crump said the body wasn't in a state that would allow a complete forensic review of the remains. The autopsy was performed by Dr. Roger Mitchell, who was not present.

While Crump acknowledged the autopsy found no evidence of wrongdoing, he described the findings as inconclusive: "This pathologist cannot rule out if any intervening non-accidental factors contributed to or caused the death of Nolan Wells," he said.

Wells was found dead on an island off the Mississippi coast two days after he and friends boated to a Fourth of July party.

Wednesday's press conference provided little new concrete information about the case but appeared to be part of an effort to spur faster action from law enforcement.

Wells' mother Christine Wells-Wonsley spoke briefly, voicing anger over the pace and scope of the official investigation. "The only question we have is What happened to our son?" she said. "It is our hope that our local authorities will do what they need to do. Us having the preliminary autopsy results and hearing nothing from them is heartbreaking and concerning."

She added that local law enforcement appeared to conclude prematurely that her son's death was accidental.

"Damage has already been done because that's the narrative that's being pushed by the general public," Wells-Wonsley said.

Law enforcement officials have not yet released an official cause of death, and an official state autopsy is still pending. In a statement released July 8, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi said Wells had last been seen near Horn Island and asked for help from the public as their investigation continues.

"As with any active investigation, our investigators are working to establish the facts through eyewitness accounts, physical evidence, and other reliable information," the statement said.

During Wednesday's press conference, NAACP President Derrick Johnson accused investigators of mishandling the case. "We are accusing them of being derelict in their duties to follow up and to ensure that, regardless of what happened, there was a proper investigation," he said.

Last week, the NAACP passed a resolution urging law enforcement, including the U.S. Department of Justice, to "complete an in-depth and openly transparent review of how Nolan came to be left on the island and of all activities" leading up to the time when his body was recovered.

At a memorial service on Monday, family members and civil rights leaders called for answers. "For an 18-year-old young man to no longer be with us, we want answers, not bias either way: just answers," Rev. Al Sharpton said during the eulogy. "I think that for the family, the closure can come if there is justice."



Wells was celebrated on Monday as a dearly loved friend, son, brother and teammate. He played football for Ocean Springs High School and Southwest Mississippi Community College.

"Share his stories, and never stop saying his name," said Wells-Wonsley, at the funeral. "As long as we continue to remember him, his light will continue to shine through us all."

Crump announced at a press conference last week that former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick would pay for the independent autopsy. Wells was the only Black friend in his group when he went on the Independence Day trip. He's the only member of the group who failed to return.

While investigators haven't confirmed that foul play was involved, the case has drawn widespread attention based in part on concern that race was a factor.

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