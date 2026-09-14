See the Emmys 2026 red carpet looks

Stars arrived on the red carpet for the 78th Emmy Awards, airing on NBC and Peacock.

Monday night's ceremony is hosted by Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay. Shows that aired between June 2025 and May of this year are eligible for awards — including The Pitt, Pluribus, The Diplomat, and The Gilded Age on the drama side, and The Bear, Margo's Got Money Troubles, Shrinking and Widow's Bay on the comedy side.

You can find the nominees here, along with hopes from NPR critics here.

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Monica Schipper / Getty Images / Getty Images Zendaya attends the Emmy Awards.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images and Monica Schipper/Getty Images / Actors Steve Carell (left) and Noah Wyle attend the Emmy Awards.

Monica Schipper / Getty Images / Getty Images Actors Ryan Michelle Bathe (left) and Sterling K. Brown attend the Emmy Awards.

Mark J. Terrill / AP / AP Meg Stalter and Paul W. Downs attend the Emmy Awards.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images / Getty Images Actors Lukita Maxwell (left) and Lisa Ann Walter attend the Emmy Awards.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images / Getty Images Actors Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell attend the Emmy Awards.

/ Monica Schipper/Getty Images and Lisa O'Connor/AFP via Getty Images / Monica Schipper/Getty Images and Lisa O'Connor/AFP via Getty Images Hosts and actors Alan Cumming (left) and RuPaul Charles attend the Emmy Awards.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images / Getty Images Colman Domingo attends the Emmy Awards.

Monica Schipper / Getty Images / Getty Images Actor Jeff Hiller and Top Chef host Kristen Kish attend the Emmy Awards.