Expert: disused North Callaway schools ripe for apartments

As North Callaway R-I School District moves forward with the public bidding process for its former Hatton-McCredie and Williamsburg elementary school buildings, questions remain about what the properties could become and how their sale could benefit the district and community.

Students and staff from both elementary schools were relocated to a newly constructed shared space, leaving about 23 combined acres of land open for public bidding.

“Ultimately, any sale of the building goes into what is called our capital improvements fund… those funds are used to do capital and projects, building infrastructure, ongoing repairs and maintenance. That's what comes out of your fund for capital projects accounts,” North Callaway Superintendent Kenya Thompson said.

While the bidding process will determine the next steps for these properties, their future use could span beyond education.

University of Missouri architecture professor Katherine Stockton said former school buildings can have adaptive uses, including becoming apartments.

”[We're lucky] to have structures that have lasted long enough to serve their purpose as a scholastic building, and then also be able to live a second life to house people,” Stockton said.

Stockton said the district should include community input when deciding which bid it picks.

“ I think public engagement is always a good idea. I mean, you want to ask permission,” Stockton said. “It was shared, you know. You have to remember that taxpayers footed the bill, whether they're still alive or not, [they are the] ones that originally paid for this.”

Bids for the properties must be submitted by 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. There will be a public opening at that time in the North Callaway High School Library.