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Are modern conveniences making our lives worse?

WBUR
Published November 3, 2026 at 11:03 AM CST
The logo of e-commerce company Amazon prime is pictured on a parcel, in Manta, Northwestern Italy, on March 29, 2024. (Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)
Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images
The logo of e-commerce company Amazon prime is pictured on a parcel, in Manta, Northwestern Italy, on March 29, 2024. (Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)

From grocery delivery to mobile banking, technology promises to make our lives easier. But are these conveniences actually making our lives better?

In his new book, “Against Convenience,” journalist and former Here & Now managing producer Gabe Bullard argues that embracing more friction in everyday life could be good for us.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Bullard about the hidden costs of convenience.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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