Republican Mark Alford wins reelection in Missouri's 4th District

Incumbent Republican Mark Alford handily beat his opponents to represent Missouri’s 4th Congressional District.

The district includes central and western Missouri, as well as portions of the southern and eastern Kansas City metro. Missouri Republicans redrew the district's boundaries last year in an effort to gain one seat in the U.S. House and unseat Democratic Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II’s reelection in the state’s 5th District.

Primary voters chose their candidates based on the gerrymandered 2025 map, but after a lengthy court battle, the Missouri and U.S. Supreme Courts ruled that the state must use the Republican-drawn maps adopted in 2022 for the general election.

Alford won the seat with more than 71% of the vote in both 2022 and 2024. The incumbent had President Donald Trump’s endorsement and ran on supporting the president in many of his decisions.

Loading...

Herrera won 30% of the vote in a seven-person Democratic primary, which was conducted on the 2025 map. Alford received more than 77% of the vote in the Republican primary.

Alford recently secured nearly $23 million in federal funding for the 4th District.

Earlier this year, Alford suggested the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement build a detention center in Cass County after Kansas City, Missouri, worked to stop the effort. He is anti-abortion and supports the Second Amendment , and has voiced support for the U.S. war in Iran and voted to provide support to Israel.

He supported Trump’s trade war with Canada, and supported last year’s mass layoffs of federal employees. At a town hall in Belton, he told fired federal workers that “God has a plan and purpose for your life.”